Tyler Dearden's Contract Purchased by Minnesota Twins

July 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that outfielder Tyler Dearden's contract has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization. He will report to the team's High-A affiliate, the Cedar Rapids Kernels, in Iowa.

"We'd like to congratulate Tyler on this exciting opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has been a terrific hitter for us all season, and we wish him the best of luck in the Twins organization."

Dearden departs the Ducks with the Atlantic League's best batting average at .361. He is also tied for the league lead in doubles (19) while ranking second in extra-base hits (31) and third in hits (73), total bases (128) and slugging percentage (.634). The New Jersey native led the Ducks in RBIs (46), runs scored (37) and games played (55) while ranking second on the team in home runs (12), on-base percentage (.410) and OPS (1.044). Dearden also departs in the midst of a 12-game on-base streak, with at least one hit in 11 of those 12 games.

The 25-year-old spent the first six seasons of his professional career in the Boston Red Sox organization, reaching as high as Triple-A Worcester in 2023. He compiled a .353 on-base percentage and a .778 OPS along with 49 home runs, 228 RBIs, 204 runs, 356 hits, 72 doubles, five triples and 179 walks in 399 games. He was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star and a High-A East Post-Season All-Star in 2021 after leading the High-A East in home runs (24), RBIs (80) and walks (55). Dearden was originally selected by the Red Sox in the 29th round of the 2017 amateur draft.

Dearden becomes the eighth member of the 2024 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins left-handed pitcher Emilio Marquez (Pericos de Puebla, June 4), infielder Rixon Wingrove (Minnesota Twins, May 24), and right-handed pitchers Matt Seelinger (Detroit Tigers, June 25), Tyler Zuber (Tampa Bay Rays, May 13), Chris Ellis (Arizona Diamondbacks, April 25), Dan Straily (Chicago Cubs, April 25) and Raynel Espinal (Rieleros de Aguascalientes, April 15). Since beginning play in 2000, the Ducks have had 30 players reach the Major League level after joining Long Island, and 115 have had their contract purchased. CLICK HERE to see the full list of Ducks players who have gone on to MLB.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 708 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

