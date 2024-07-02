Revs Storm Back as Cup Will Remain in York

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution returned home with a comeback victory on Tuesday night, scoring four runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Lancaster Stormers, 8-6, and retain possession of the Community Cup, improving to 9-1 in this season's War of the Roses Series.

Lancaster scored runs in each of the first three innings against York starter Jon Olsen.

Niko Hulsizer's single in the first opened the scoring. Mason Martin followed with a double, but York caught Hulsizer in a rundown between third and home and tagged him out.

In the second, Olsen got Trace Loehr for what would have been an inning ending strikeout, but the throw to first by catcher Michael Berglund on the dropped third strike sailed into right field, scoring another run.

Chris Proctor added an RBI of his own on an infield single in the third as the Stormers built a 3-0 lead.

York finally got to Matt Swarmer in the third after stranding runners in scoring position in each of the first two frames. Donovan Casey drove in a run when he reached on an error, Colton Welker followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center, and Jacob Rhinesmith tied the game with an RBI single to left, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

Olsen allowed a pair of leadoff baserunners in the fourth but retired the next three to keep the game tied.

Lancaster put the first two runners in scoring position in the fifth before Proctor gave the Stormers the lead with a sacrifice fly to deep center field. York was able to record a key out, however, when it was determined that Joseph Carpenter left early from second base on an appeal. Jack Conley flied to right to end the inning as the Revs only trailed by a run, 4-3.

York chased Swarmer from the game with one out in the sixth, and reliever Jackson Rees walked the first two batters he faced, including Matt McDermott with the bases loaded to tie the game at 4-4. Rees rebounded to get Rudy Martin Jr to ground into an inning ending double play.

Denny Bentley entered to pitch the seventh, but the Stormers took the lead back when Hulsizer launched a go-ahead solo homer to left center. Bentley finished the inning with a pair of strikeouts as York trailed again by a run, 5-4.

Nelvin Correa allowed a pair of two out singles in the eighth but punched out Shawon Dunston Jr to keep the Lancaster lead at just one.

Ted Stuka walked the first two Revs hitters of the eighth inning before hitting Alfredo Reyes to load the bases. A walk to Berglund tied the game at 5-5 before Lancaster opted for Stephen Nogosek.

The first batter Nogosek faced was McDermott who hit a hard grounder to third on which Loehr made a sliding stop. His throw home hit Kobe Kato in the back of the head, however, as Kato scored the go-ahead run on the error. With the bases full two batters later, Casey launched a fly ball to deep center field for an electrifying two-run sacrifice fly, on which McDermott jetted to beat the relay throw all the way from second base, giving York an 8-5 lead and bringing the crowd of 3,520 at WellSpan Park to its feet.

Matt Turner allowed a two out RBI single to Carpenter in the ninth but locked down his seventh save with a ground ball fielder's choice to end the game.

Zach Neff gets the ball for York on Wednesday against Oscar De La Cruz as York looks to clinch the War of the Roses title outright for the second consecutive year. Promotions include Where's Waldo Wednesday, Bark in the Park, and Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York improves to 40-20, three wins shy of matching a franchise record for wins in a half (43-27 in 2012 second half) with three games to go before the halfway point. The Revs have established a club record for winningest half by percentage and are currently five games ahead of the franchise's previous best 60-game record set in 2010, 2016, and 2023. York now leads the North Division by 10 games. The Revs are 20-10 both at home and on the road. York has won 15 of its last 17 at WellSpan Park and nine of its last 10. York is 4-0 at home vs Lancaster and 9-1 overall. The Revs are 27-12 against North Division opponents. The win is the 998th of Rick Forney's managerial career. Casey (three RBI) added to his league-leading total now with 65 RBI. Casey and McDermott each had one hit and are tied for the league lead with 82 hits. Martin Jr stole his league leading 38th base. Rhinesmith is now 23-for-45 (.511) on his 10-game hitting streak. Trey Martin notched the 59th steal of his Revs career in the eighth, moving past Troy Stokes Jr into sixth on the franchise's all-time list. Kato drew his league-leading 46th walk in the eighth. Berglund reached safely all four times with three walks and a single.

