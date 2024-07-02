JBJ Launches Ducks Past Dirty Birds in Series Opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 6-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Keon Barnum's RBI ground-rule double to right field in the first inning gave Charleston an early 1-0 lead. The Ducks responded with a three-run bottom of the inning, highlighted by Jackie Bradley Jr.'s two-run home run to left field and Kevin Higgins' sac fly to center, to go in front 3-1.

An RBI single to right by Delino DeShields in the fourth closed the gap to 3-2. However, back-to-back two-out solo homers by JC Encarnacion to left field and Bradley Jr. to right field off Charleston starter Stevie Ledesma gave Long Island a three-run lead.

Tillman Pugh scored from third on a throwing error by Ducks starter Mike Montgomery in the sixth, trimming the Ducks advantage to 5-3, but the Ducks got the run back in the bottom of the sixth on Bradley Jr.'s RBI fielder's choice. Barnum lifted a solo homer to left field in the eighth to make it a 6-4 ballgame, but the Dirty Birds got no closer.

Montgomery (2-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball (two earned) allowing seven hits while striking out two. Ledesma (2-1) took the loss, giving up six runs on 10 hits in five and one-third innings with three strikeouts. Ramon Santos collected his second save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out two.

Bradley Jr. led the Ducks offense with two hits, four RBIs, two runs and a walk. Encarnacion added two hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk, while Chance Sisco and Zach Racusin each recorded two hits.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Fairfield Properties. It's also a Wendy's Wednesday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Wendy's as fans exit the ballpark. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (2-5, 7.20) takes the mound for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty southpaw Kevin Smith (1-3, 7.46).

