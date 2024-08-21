York Last Push Gets Past Lexington

In a tightly contested game on Tuesday night, the York Revolution edged the Lexington Legends 7-5, taking advantage of some late-game opportunities to secure the win. Lexington had flashes of brilliance, including a pair of home runs, but York's relentless offense and a clutch bullpen effort kept the Legends at bay.

Lexington fell behind early as York jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Legends responded with power in the middle innings. Nilo Rijo's solo shot in the third inning, his first of the season, followed by Jacob Barfield's three-run blast in the fourth, brought the home team back to life. Kole Cottam added a double in the fifth to drive in another run, giving the Legends a 5-2 lead and the momentum.

But York's offense wasn't done. The Revolution stormed back with a four-run seventh inning, capitalizing on a shaky performance from Lexington reliever Gerald Ogando. Matt McDermott and Jacob Rhinesmith led the charge, with Rhinesmith collecting one of his three hits on the night, while Zander Wiel drove in go ahead run with a sacrifice fly to put York back in front.

York's bullpen, a model of consistency, then shut down any chance of a Lexington rally. Starter Jon Olsen, who struck out seven over 6.1 innings, handed the game over to the trio of Denny Bentley, Alex Valverde, and closer Matt Turner. Turner, earning his 14th save, worked through a tense ninth inning, allowing two hits but no runs, to seal the victory.

For Lexington, the loss was a missed opportunity. Nic Laio pitched effectively through five innings with 11 strikeouts, but the bullpen faltered, and the offense couldn't find any late-game heroics to match York's surge. With the loss, the Legends continue to struggle in close games, as York surges towards the ALPB playoffs.

Game two of the series kicks of tomorrow night, Wednesday, at 6:45. You can get your tickets now at LexingtonLegends.com.

