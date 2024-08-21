Kyle Cody Returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are bringing home another former Kentucky Wildcat and Major Leaguer.

Kyle Cody has come back to Lexington, now wearing the blue and green. At 6 foot 7 inches the right-hander dominates the mound not just by his height, but through his blazing fastball and control of the breaking ball. Cody played for the Wildcats from 2013 to 2016, serving as the Sunday starter and helping them to the NCAA Tournament in 2014. While in the blue he played alongside teammates Tristan Pompey, J.T. Riddle, Dustin Beggs, and Kole Cottam - all of whom he rejoins with the Legends.

After his great college career (17-9 record with 205 strikeouts), Cody was drafted in the 6th round by the Texas Rangers in 2016. In 2020 the Chippewa Falls native made his MLB debut for the Rangers, throwing a full inning of relief against the Seattle Mariners where he struck out all three batters he faced. The performance remained over the remaining games of the season, accumulating a 1-1 record with a 1.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts.

Cody comes to the Legends at the tail end of the season following his release from the San Francisco Giants organization, joining an club that's now finding its rhythm to plant the seeds for next season. He could be a key piece of the bullpen as the Legends look forward to 2025 and competing to bring the ALPB crown back to Lexington.

