Gastonia Tops High Point in 11 Innings

August 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - In a game dominated by pitching and defense, the High Point Rockers fell 2-1 to the Gastonia Baseball Club in an 11-inning thriller at Truist Point on Wednesday night. Gastonia's Jake Gatewood singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th and the Rockers were unable to respond in the bottom half of the inning.

Rockers' starter Jonah Scolaro set the tone early, striking out two in the first inning and working around a hit-by-pitch to retire Gastonia without a run. High Point's bats struggled to find heat though, and Gastonia's Jake Miednik retired the side in order in both the first and second innings.

The bottom of the second saw Rockers manager Jamie Keefe ejected after a heated exchange with home plate umpire, adding to the tension of an already tight game. However, High Point's lineup continued to be stumped by Miednik, going down in order for the second straight inning.

Scolaro and the Rockers' defense remained sharp in the top of the third, sending Gastonia down 1-2-3 once more. In the bottom half, High Point appeared ready to break through after DJ Burt singled to center and stole second. A fielding error allowed Martin Figueroa to reach first and move Burt to third, but a fly out to center ended the Rockers' threat, leaving the game scoreless.

The defensive stalemate continued into the fourth, as High Point turned a crucial double play to erase back-to-back walks by Scolaro. The Rockers couldn't capitalize on their momentum, however, as Gastonia's pitching retired the side once again in the bottom half.

Scolaro was dominant in the fifth, striking out Gatewood and forcing two flyouts to maintain the scoreless tie. The Rockers remained frustrated at the plate, going down 1-2-3 for the fourth time.

In the top of the sixth, Gastonia threatened after a walk and a single, but Scolaro responded by fanning two batters, keeping the game scoreless. However, High Point couldn't find their offensive spark and the inning ended quietly.

Jacob Edwards relieved Scolaro in the seventh, following Scolaro's impressive six innings with eight strikeouts, allowing only one hit and three walks. Edwards quickly found himself in a jam with the bases loaded, but the Rockers' defense delivered a make-or-break double play to escape unscathed.

High Point's offense showed some life in the bottom of the seventh with Nieporte's single, but it wasn't enough to break the scoreless tie. Quiet bats continued through the eighth inning, with Austin Warner on the mound for the Rockers. Warner walked Watson Jr., who advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch, but Gastonia failed to get any gain.

The game entered extra innings after neither team could score in the ninth. Gastonia struck first in the top of the 10th when Watson Jr. hit an RBI double to score Martorano, giving Gastonia a 1-0 lead. However, the Rockers responded in the bottom half when Evan Edwards' sac fly brought Connor Owings home to tie the game 1-1.

Gastonia reclaimed the lead in the top of the 11th with a double by Gatewood that drove in Marc Flores, making it 2-1. The Rockers had one last chance in the bottom of the inning, but Aklinski flew out, sealing the 2-1 victory for Gastonia.

Despite the loss, the Rockers' pitching was a bright spot, with Scolaro and the bullpen combining for 13 strikeouts.

High Point (21-18) remains 4.5 games behind Charleston (26-14) in the South Division. The Rockers hold a half-game lead over Lancaster in the wild card race.

The Rockers return to Truist Point on Thursday looking for a series win against Gastonia Baseball Club).

