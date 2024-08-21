Ferryhawks Defeat Ducks to Even Series

August 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 12-7 on Wednesday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island was led by Ben Norman, who had three hits and RBIs along with a run scored. Nate Scantlin, Luis Castro, Pablo Sandoval and Kolby Johnson chipped in with two hits apiece, with Castro and Sandoval each plating a pair while Johnson scored three times.

Aaron Antonini had two hits and RBIs along with a run scored and a hit by pitch offensively for Long Island. Ryan McBroom reached base three times with single, walk, hit by pitch and two runs scored, while Zach Racusin had two base hits and a free pass.

FerryHawks starting pitcher Nate Roe registered a no-decision, giving up four runs on three hits in three innings pitched, walking two and striking out four. Brennen Oxford (2-0) was the winner in relief, allowing one run on one hit in one and one-third innings of work along with three walks. Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins (6-6) was tagged with the loss, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on nine hits over four and one-third innings on the mound, walking two and striking out four.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive 2024 Ducks Team Photos, courtesy of Farmingdale Meat Market. It's a Tex's Chicken & Burgers Thursday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tex's Chicken & Burgers as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Thirsty Thursday, and fans can enjoy a buy one, get one half-price offer on Voodoo Ranger beer. Right-hander Chris Ellis (0-0, 2.81) gets the nod for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty John Esposito (1-1, 2.94).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

