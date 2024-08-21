Legends Respond in Blowout Fashion with 9-1 Victory Over York

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends blew by the Atlantic League North leading York Revolution in game two of a three game series with a 9-1 win.

Righty Wesley Scott started on the hill for the Legends boasting a 2.03 ERA in four games and three starts for Lexington. Meanwhile, York's Michael Howell started his 26th game this season with a 5.81 ERA.

Legends outfielder Pedro Gonzalez smashed a 375-foot homer into the home bullpen to give Lexington a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Legends exploded offensively thanks to catcher Kole Cottam knocking a single into left field to bring in two runners to score with bases loaded and two outs. The scoring continued with a double blast from Pedro Gonzalez off the back left wall to bring in two more runners, propelling Lexington to a 5-0 lead.

On the bump, Scott had a standout performance, holding the Revolution's offense scoreless while racking up nine strikeouts, a walk, and only two hits. Pitcher Jett Lodes came in relief of Scott to begin the top of the seventh. York responded to the pitching change by putting two runners in scoring position after designated hitter Kevin Higgins hit an automatic double with two outs. Nonetheless, Lodes held on to force a groundout and end the inning unscathed.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Legends continued to show out for their hometown crowd. Third baseman Roberto Gonzalez slapped a triple into the right field gap to score outfielder Justin Williams from first. Then second baseman Nijo Rijo clubbed a deep ball into the outfield to score Roberto Gonzalez on a sacrifice fly. Cottam rocketed a two-run homer over the Lexington Clinic K Meter to push Lexington's lead 9-0. Finally, after using two relievers, York retired the eighth.

Legends righty Carson Atwood entered the ninth, allowing a solo homer to York catcher Michael Berglund before finishing the night with a pair of strikeouts and the victory.

After the game, Scott was crowned player of the game for his shoutout outing that helped the Legends dominate in a 9-1 finish. "We were excited..." Scott said. "Yeah, getting ready (for the game) and we were excited for tonight." Lexington's pitching staff tallied 12 strikeouts and only allowed a single run. "I think the team has done a good job of keeping us prepared up to this point," Scott said.

The Legends will face off in a rubber match against the Revolution at Legends Field for the final game of the series at 6:45 PM. Get your tickets at LexingtonLegends.com.

