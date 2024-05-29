YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Named Official Community Impact Partner of Chicago Sky

May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago announce an exciting new partnership, designating the YMCA of Metro Chicago as the official Community Impact Partner for the team. This collaboration represents a powerful commitment to community, sport, and progress throughout the region.

"The YMCA of Metro Chicago has always worked to serve as a beacon of hope and progress throughout Chicagoland," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "The Y's partnership with the Chicago Sky underscores our shared dedication to strengthening community, improving the region's health and wellbeing, and delivering the best sport programs across the marketplace."

Together, the YMCA of Metro Chicago and the Chicago Sky will launch a series of impactful community initiatives. These programs will focus on community development, sports skills and performance, and fostering inclusivity through play. This includes community engagement activities such as events to celebrate young girls and women in sports, a multi-year commitment and collaboration with capital projects in neighborhoods such as West Garfield Park, and support of the Chicago Sky Basketball Academy.

"The Chicago Sky are excited to partner with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago to create greater impact throughout the community," Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky's Vice President, Corporate Partnerships said. "As the inventors of basketball, the YMCA is woven into the fabric of the game's history. Together, we'll inspire the next generation of ballers, foster community connections, and elevate the game to new heights. This partnership isn't just about wins on the court; it's about the shared values that bind us - teamwork, resilience, and a commitment to making a difference."

The YMCA of Metro Chicago and the Chicago Sky will also launch co-branded merchandise designed by local artists and host promotional events at YMCAs throughout Chicagoland. Chicago Sky fans will also receive discounts to YMCA of Metro Chicago programs, with additional details and information to be announced.

