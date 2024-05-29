Diamond Miller Has Knee Surgery

May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the following injury update on forward Diamond Miller.

Miller underwent a successful surgical procedure performed by Christopher Camp on her right knee and will now begin rehabilitation in preparation for her return to the court. A definitive timetable has not been set and further updates on her progress will be provided when available.

