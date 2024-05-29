Diamond Miller Has Knee Surgery
May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the following injury update on forward Diamond Miller.
Miller underwent a successful surgical procedure performed by Christopher Camp on her right knee and will now begin rehabilitation in preparation for her return to the court. A definitive timetable has not been set and further updates on her progress will be provided when available.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2024
- Ezi's Excellence, Diggins-Smith's Dagger Help Storm Fend off Chicago - Seattle Storm
- Diamond Miller Has Knee Surgery - Minnesota Lynx
- YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Named Official Community Impact Partner of Chicago Sky - Chicago Sky
- Fever Fall Despite Clark's Career Night - Indiana Fever
- Angel Reese Records First WNBA Career Double-Double, Sky Fall to Storm 68-77 - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.