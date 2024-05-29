Double-Doubles from Wilson, Young Power Aces Past Lynx, 80-66

May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Las Vegas Aces (4-1) got double-doubles from A'ja Wilson (29 points, 15 rebounds) and Jackie Young (19 points, 10 assists), Wednesday evening, as they upended the Minnesota Lynx (4-2), 80-66. An 18-5 run in the fourth quarter broke open a two-possession game, and the victory moved the Aces into second place in the WNBA standings. Wilson also recorded her fifth-consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound game, which breaks the WNBA record of four straight 20-10 games previously held by Sylvia Fowles (twice), Tina Charles and Glory Johnson.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 18, Minnesota 16)

Neither team led by more than 4 points in the period. Wilson led all scorers with 8 points, while Napheesa Collier and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 6 for the Lynx. Collier also grabbed 8 rebounds for Minnesota, which was more than Las Vegas grabbed as a team (7). Minnesota committed 6 turnovers, but the Aces didn't score any points off of them. Meanwhile, Las Vegas was dinged for 4 miscues, which the Lynx turned into 9 points.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 43, Minnesota 34)

Young scored the first 5 points of the second, giving Las Vegas a 7-0 run dating back to the end of the first, and a 23-16 lead. It was still a seven-point Aces' advantage with 8:10 remaining until intermission, when the Lynx went on a 10-2 run of their own to regain the lead, 31-30. Las Vegas closed the quarter on an 8-0-run for its largest lead of the game, 43-34, holding the Lynx scoreless for the last 3:01. The Aces outscored the Lynx 12-4 in the paint in the period. Wilson, Young and Kelsey Plum each scored 5 points in the quarter to lead Las Vegas, while Alanna Smith's 5 paced Minnesota.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 62, Minnesota 56)

The Aces still led by 9, 56-47, with 3:37 to go in the quarter, but the Lynx scored 7-straight, including 5 from Kayla McBride to close to within two. A pair of Kayla McBride free throws with 38 seconds on the clock sliced the Las Vegas lead to one, 57-56, but the Aces scored the final 5 points of the period. Las Vegas went 7 for 14 from the field, including 3 for 5 from distance, but the team committed 6 turnovers which Minnesota turned into 11 points. The Lynx went 7 for 7 from the free throw line as compared to 2 for 5 for the Aces, and Minnesota's 4 miscues only translated into 2 Aces points. Wilson paced Las Vegas with 9 points, while Collier led the Lynx with 11.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 80, Minnesota 66)

The Lynx scored the first 2 points of the final period, but Las Vegas netted the next 8 to go up by 12, 70-58 with 6:37 remaining. A McBride 3 cut the lead back to single digits, but the Aces scored the next 7 to effectively put the game out of reach. The Lynx made just 4 of 16 shots in the quarter.

KEY STATS

The Aces outscored the Lynx 32-18 in the paint.

Las Vegas made 37.0 percent of its three-pointers (10 of 27). Entering the game, the Lynx were holding opponents to 26.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lynx turned 16 Las Vegas' turnovers into 24 points, while the Aces flipped 17 Minnesota miscues into 8 points.

The Aces made 41.7 percent of their shots from the field (30 of 72), while Minnesota made 36.9 percent of its shots (24 of 65)

GAME NOTES

Wilson's 29 points and 15 rebounds marked the 81st double-double of her career, which ranks fourth among active WNBA players. It is also her fifth-straight double-double to start the 2024 season.

Wilson also recorded her fifth-consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound game, which breaks the WNBA record of four-straight 20-10 games previously held by Sylvia Fowles (twice), Tina Charles and Glory Johnson. Is is the 68th 20-10 game in Wilson's career-a feat she has accomplished in 29.4% of her 231 WNBA games.

After grabbing 15 rebounds Wednesday, Wilson has 10 or more rebounds in 5-straight games which is the longest active streak in the league. Candace Parker owns the WNBA record with 12 consecutive double-digit rebound performances.

Jackie Young had her WNBA-record-tying streak of consecutive games with 20 or more points and 6 or more assists snapped at 4 straight (19 points, 10 assists)

Wilson (356 career blocks), who had 4 blocked shots, now needs 11 to draw even with No. 17 Jessica Breland (367). Wilson has blocked at least 1 shot in 14-straight games, which is the longest active streak in the WNBA. Brittney Griner owns the all-time league record with blocks in 80 straight games, while Margo Dydek has the franchise mark of 36.

The Aces were without the services of Kierstan Bell (lower right leg injury) and Chelsea Gray (lower left leg injury).

NEXT UP

Las Vegas remains on the road this Friday, May 31 for a 4:30 pm PT tip against the Atlanta Dream. The game is being broadcast nationally on ION on on local radio at FOX Sports Las Vegas KKGK 98.9 FM / 1340 AM.

