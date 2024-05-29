Angel Reese Records First WNBA Career Double-Double, Sky Fall to Storm 68-77

May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky fell to the Seattle Storm, 68-77, in Chicago on Tuesday, May 28 in Wintrust Arena. With the loss, the Sky fell to 2-3 on the season, 1-2 against the Western Conference, 0-2 at home, and 20-25 against the Storm all-time.

Dana Evans led the Sky in both scoring (13 points) and assists (four, tied with Lindsay Allen). Angel Reese surpassed her previous career high of nine rebounds in the first half alone with 10 after the second quarter and 12 in total. Reese also recorded a career-high three assists to go along with 11 points for her first career double-double.

Elizabeth Williams scored 12 points to go along with eight rebounds while Chennedy Carter recorded a double-figure scoring game off the bench for the fourth game in a row.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Seattle in scoring with 21 points while Jewell Loyd recorded 19 points and six assists. Ezi Magbegor recorded a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double to go along with five blocks and three steals, marking only the 11th time in WNBA history a player has recorded at least 10 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, and three steals in a game and the first time that mark has been reached since Jonquel Jones in 2017. Nneka Ogwumike put up 10 points, five rebounds

Other highlights include:

Isabelle Harrison returned from a knee injury and made her Chicago Sky regular season debut and scored the first regular season points of her Sky career

Nneka Ogwumike tied Crystal Langhorne for 16th on the WNBA's all-time offensive rebounds list with 732 career offensive rebounds after Tuesday's game

Jewell Loyd passed Kayla McBride (1,450 career three-point attempts) for 14th on the WNBA's all-time three-point attempts list with 1,451 career three-point attempts after Tuesday's game.

Diamond DeShields passed Elena Delle Donne (386) for sixth on the Sky's all-time three-point attempts list with 387 after Tuesday's game

With her stat line tonight, Magbegor became the 11th player in WNBA history to record a game with 10+ points, 12+ rebounds, 5+ blocks and 3+ steals. She is the first to do so since Jonquel Jones (2017) and the first Storm player to do so since Lauren Jackson (2001) (Across the Timeline)

NEXT UP: The Sky stay at Wintrust Arena for the final home game of the week on Thursday, May 30 against the Los Angeles Sparks, the first of three matchups between Chicago and Los Angeles this season. The Sparks are 2-4 on the season following their Tuesday night win against the Indiana Fever.

Through the Sparks' first six games, Dearica Hamby leads the team in scoring with 20.0 points per game to go along with 12.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. 2024 No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink has started in all six of her first WNBA games, averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. 2024 No. 4 overall pick Rickea Jackson made her first WNBA start on Tuesday, recording 12 points to bring her season average to 10.2 points per game. Kia Nurse (12.5) and Lexie Brown (10.7) round out the Sparks' double-digit scorers.

The Sky are 16-35 against the Sparks all-time after going 3-1 against them last season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., will be broadcast locally on WMEU-TV, and can be streamed on the Marquee Sports Network App.

KEY RUNS:

The Storm went on a 14-6 run from 6:07 to 1:42 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 12-4 run from 1:28 in the first quarter to 7:29 in the second quarter

The Storm went on a 22-9 run from 9:04 to 2:07 in the third quarter

In all, the Storm outscored the Sky 26-15 in the third quarter

The Storm went on a 11-0 run from 0:54 in the third quarter to 7:49 in the fourth quarter

The Sky went on a 16-2 run from 7:29 to 3:04 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Storm recorded three blocks in the first quarter

The Sky assisted on all eight of their made field goals in the second quarter

The Sky outassisted the Storm in the first half 13-9

The Sky outrebounded the Storm 20-12 in the first half

The Storm out-blocked the Storm 5-0

Chicago pulled down seven offensive boards in the first half and scored four second-chance points, compared to Seattle who recorded one offensive rebound and scored two second-chance points.

The Storm had six steals in the first half, while the Sky had five

The Sky and the Storm had 10 turnovers each in the first half

The Storm recorded five stocks (steals plus blocks) in the third quarter

The Sky and the Storm had eight rebounds each in the third quarter

The Storm recorded four blocks in the fourth quarter

The Storm outrebounded the Sky 12-9 in the fourth quarter

The Sky outrebounded the Storm 37-32

The Storm outscored the Sky 40-34 in the paint

The Sky had 19 bench points while the Storm had seven

The Storm made 16 of their 18 free-throw attempts (88.9% clip)

The Sky turned the ball over 22 times, allowing 21 points off those turnovers. Meanwhile, the Storm committed 19 turnovers, allowing 17 points off them

The Storm recorded eight blocks compared to the Sky's zero

10 of the Sky's 37 boards came on the offensive glass

The Storm's biggest lead was 19 points, while the Sky's was four points

The Sky are now averaging 10.6 steals this season. Their all-time franchise high is 8.7 in 2012

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese recorded a double-double, with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds

Reese accounted for eight of Chicago's 17 points in the second quarter (four points, four points created from two assists)

Reese recorded eight rebounds in the second quarter, a career-high for rebounds in a quarter

Reese recorded five offensive rebounds in the second quarter, a career-high for offensive rebounds in a quarter

Elizabeth Williams scored six of the Sky's 20 points in the first quarter

Dana Evans accounted for 10 of the Sky's 20 points in the first quarter (eight points, two points created from assists)

Evans tied her season high with three three-pointers

Evans accounted for nine of the Sky's 15 points in the third quarter (five points, four points created from two assists)

Evans' 4.2 assists per game after Tuesday's game are a career high

Chennedy Carter accounted for eight of the Sky's 15 points in the third quarter (five points, three points created from assists)

Carter has scored at least 11 points off the bench in each of her last four games

SEATTLE NOTES:

Ezi Magbegor recorded a double-double, with 13 points and 12 rebounds

Magbegor pulled down eight of her 12 rebounds in the fourth quarter

Victoria Vivians scored seven of the Storm's 24 points in the first quarter

Jewell Loyd accounted for 11 of the Storm's 24 points in the first quarter (five points, six points created from three assists)

Loyd scored eight of the Storm's 26 points in the third quarter

Loyd accounted for nine of the Storm's 26 points in the third quarter (eight points, one point created from an assist)

Loyd accounted for seven of the Storm's 13 points in the fourth quarter (four points, three points created from assists)

Sami Whitcomb accounted for seven of the Storm's 14 points in the second quarter (five points, two points created from assists)

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored five of the Storm's 14 points in the second quarter

Diggins-Smith accounted for 13 of the Storm's 26 points in the third quarter (11 points, two points created from assists)

