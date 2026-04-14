Yellow Card Mystery, Boot Spiking, VAR Reversals & Red Card Debate: Instant Replay

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







In this week's Instant Replay, Andrew Wiebe breaks down some of the most debatable decisions from around MLS.

A yellow card that leaves everyone asking questions... a VAR reversal on a penalty... a potential offside in a game-winning sequence... and a red card incident involving potential violent conduct.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 14, 2026

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