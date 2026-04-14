Yellow Card Mystery, Boot Spiking, VAR Reversals & Red Card Debate: Instant Replay
Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
In this week's Instant Replay, Andrew Wiebe breaks down some of the most debatable decisions from around MLS.
A yellow card that leaves everyone asking questions... a VAR reversal on a penalty... a potential offside in a game-winning sequence... and a red card incident involving potential violent conduct.
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 14, 2026
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- Houston Dynamo FC to Kick off 2026 U.S. Open Cup Play Hosting EL Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Pavel Bucha Says Pride from Time with Czech National Team Is Fuel After Lengthy Travel, Challenging Stretch for FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Head Coach Javier Mascherano Departs Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Hire Miguel Vidal as Club's Inaugural Head of Analysis - Houston Dynamo FC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC at Sacramento Republic FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.