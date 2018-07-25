Yegor Sharangovich Signs Entry-Level Contract

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils signed forward Yegor Sharangovich to a three-year, entry-level contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

The fifth-round, 141st overall selection from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft finished his first Kontinental Hockey League season with Dinamo Minsk in 2017-18, recording 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 48 games. He was named Rookie of the Week in the KHL the week of October 16, 2017.

The 20-year-old Belarus native served as an Alternate Captain for his country at the IIHF 2018 World Junior Championships. He tallied five points (two goals, three assists) which was good for second overall on the team. Sharangovich was also selected to represent Belarus at the 2018 World Championships, tallying one assist in seven games. He was the second-youngest player on the team's roster at the tournament. Prior to that, Sharangovich spent three seasons with Dinamo-Raubichi.

