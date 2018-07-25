The Biggest Games, the Best Promos - All in the Condors Big 6 Pack

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have unleashed their Big 6 Pack game information for the rapidly-approaching 2018-19 regular season. The Big 6 Pack starts at just $85, and includes a ticket to the SIX biggest games of the home docket. Purchase.

THESE GAMES WILL SELL OUT IN THE LOWER BOWL!

GUARANTEE YOUR SEAT LOCATION WITH A BIG 6 PACK!

BIG 6 PACK games include:

Saturday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. - Opening weekend (vs San Jose Barracuda) - We're Turning 21 celebration, & the back half of the team's two-game Opening Weekend home stand

Saturday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. - Patriotic Night (vs. Texas Stars) - military-inspired Jersey Off Our Backs

Saturday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss (vs. Tucson Roadrunners)

Saturday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. - Blackout Cancer Night (vs. Ontario Reign) - Jersey Off Our Backs

Saturday, Mar. 16, 7 p.m. - Star Wars Night (vs. Ontario Reign)

Saturday, Apr. 13, 7 p.m. - Free Popcorn Night / Fan Appreciation (vs. Ontario Reign) Further details about the nights' promotions are still to come, and a full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Individual game tickets are not yet available to the public. These games will sell out in the lower bowl! The only way to guarantee your seat location to these games is by purchasing a a Big 6 Pack Plan.

Call 324-PUCK (7825) for more info.

