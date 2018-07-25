The Biggest Games, the Best Promos - All in the Condors Big 6 Pack
July 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have unleashed their Big 6 Pack game information for the rapidly-approaching 2018-19 regular season. The Big 6 Pack starts at just $85, and includes a ticket to the SIX biggest games of the home docket. Purchase.
THESE GAMES WILL SELL OUT IN THE LOWER BOWL!
GUARANTEE YOUR SEAT LOCATION WITH A BIG 6 PACK!
BIG 6 PACK games include:
Saturday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. - Opening weekend (vs San Jose Barracuda) - We're Turning 21 celebration, & the back half of the team's two-game Opening Weekend home stand
Saturday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. - Patriotic Night (vs. Texas Stars) - military-inspired Jersey Off Our Backs
Saturday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss (vs. Tucson Roadrunners)
Saturday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. - Blackout Cancer Night (vs. Ontario Reign) - Jersey Off Our Backs
Saturday, Mar. 16, 7 p.m. - Star Wars Night (vs. Ontario Reign)
Saturday, Apr. 13, 7 p.m. - Free Popcorn Night / Fan Appreciation (vs. Ontario Reign) Further details about the nights' promotions are still to come, and a full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Individual game tickets are not yet available to the public. These games will sell out in the lower bowl! The only way to guarantee your seat location to these games is by purchasing a a Big 6 Pack Plan.
Call 324-PUCK (7825) for more info.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2018
- Devils Sign Forward Eric Tangradi to Two-Way Deal - Binghamton Devils
- The Biggest Games, the Best Promos - All in the Condors Big 6 Pack - Bakersfield Condors
- Yegor Sharangovich Signs Entry-Level Contract - Binghamton Devils
- PPL Center Ranks #3 in Pennsylvania in Pollstar's 2018 Mid-Year Rankings - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms to Sponsor 2 NASCAR Series Rides at Pocono Raceway - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flames Re-Sign Forward Mark Jankowski to Two-Year Contract - Stockton Heat
- Sens Sign Tambellini to Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.