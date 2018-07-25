Flames Re-Sign Forward Mark Jankowski to Two-Year Contract
July 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed center Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract.
Jankowski, a 23-year-old center, played 72 games with Calgary last year in his rookie NHL season, recording 17 goals (tied for 5th on the team) with 8 assists for 25 points. He was drafted by the Flames in the first round (21st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.
Contract status: Two years AAV: $1.675M
MARK JANKOWSKI - FORWARD
BORN: St. Catharines, ON DATE: September 13, 1994
HEIGHT: 6'4'' WEIGHT: 215 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFT: CGY - 1st round (21st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft
