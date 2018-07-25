Flames Re-Sign Forward Mark Jankowski to Two-Year Contract

July 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed center Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract.

Jankowski, a 23-year-old center, played 72 games with Calgary last year in his rookie NHL season, recording 17 goals (tied for 5th on the team) with 8 assists for 25 points. He was drafted by the Flames in the first round (21st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Contract status: Two years AAV: $1.675M

MARK JANKOWSKI - FORWARD

BORN: St. Catharines, ON DATE: September 13, 1994

HEIGHT: 6'4'' WEIGHT: 215 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFT: CGY - 1st round (21st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.