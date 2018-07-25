Devils Sign Forward Eric Tangradi to Two-Way Deal

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have signed forward Eric Tangradi to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Tangradi, 29, led the Grand Rapids Griffins this past season with 31 goals in 74 games played. Tangradi, an assistant captain in 2017-18, finished second on the team in overall points with 64 and helped lead the Griffins to a Calder Cup championship in 2016-17 with 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in the playoff run.

In 426 career-games played in the American Hockey League, the left-shooting forward tallied 316 total points (150 goals, 166 assists). The native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has recorded 15 points (five goals, ten assists) in 144 National Hockey League games with Pittsburgh, Winnipeg, Montreal, and most recently, Detroit.

Tangradi was drafted in the second round (42nd overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

