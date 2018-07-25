Devils Sign Forward Eric Tangradi to Two-Way Deal
July 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have signed forward Eric Tangradi to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.
Tangradi, 29, led the Grand Rapids Griffins this past season with 31 goals in 74 games played. Tangradi, an assistant captain in 2017-18, finished second on the team in overall points with 64 and helped lead the Griffins to a Calder Cup championship in 2016-17 with 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in the playoff run.
In 426 career-games played in the American Hockey League, the left-shooting forward tallied 316 total points (150 goals, 166 assists). The native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has recorded 15 points (five goals, ten assists) in 144 National Hockey League games with Pittsburgh, Winnipeg, Montreal, and most recently, Detroit.
Tangradi was drafted in the second round (42nd overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.
The Binghamton Devils will host the defending Calder Cup champion, Toronto Marlies, in the home opener on Saturday, October 6, at 7:05 p.m.
For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Forward Eric Tangradi with the Grand Rapids Griffins
(Sam Iannamico)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2018
- Devils Sign Forward Eric Tangradi to Two-Way Deal - Binghamton Devils
- The Biggest Games, the Best Promos - All in the Condors Big 6 Pack - Bakersfield Condors
- Yegor Sharangovich Signs Entry-Level Contract - Binghamton Devils
- PPL Center Ranks #3 in Pennsylvania in Pollstar's 2018 Mid-Year Rankings - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms to Sponsor 2 NASCAR Series Rides at Pocono Raceway - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flames Re-Sign Forward Mark Jankowski to Two-Year Contract - Stockton Heat
- Sens Sign Tambellini to Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Devils Stories
- Devils Sign Forward Eric Tangradi to Two-Way Deal
- Yegor Sharangovich Signs Entry-Level Contract
- Binghamton Devils Issue Statement Regarding the Search for a New Head Coach
- New Jersey Devils Re-Sign Nick Lappin to One-Year Deal
- Devils Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule