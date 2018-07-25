PPL Center Ranks #3 in Pennsylvania in Pollstar's 2018 Mid-Year Rankings

Allentown, PA - Downtown Allentown's state-of-the-art PPL Center is listed among the world's top venues in Pollstar's 2018 Mid-Year Rankings. As a leading worldwide trade publication for the concert industry, Pollstar is a source for live entertainment professionals with breaking news, emerging trends, and reporting on the hottest tours, venues, and promoters in the industry.

Pollstar released its mid-year report revealing worldwide rankings for number of tickets sold for venues of all sizes across the globe. Among the arena venues reported worldwide, PPL Center ranked as Pennsylvania's third highest arena on Pollstar's chart for Top 200 Arenas, behind only Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Both Pennsylvania arenas to precede PPL Center can obtain a maximum capacity of nearly double that of the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor venue.

PPL Center also ranked #55 in the United States and #104 Worldwide. "This is really a testament to the Lehigh Valley citizens who support the entertainment options that PPL Center brings to our community," said Gunnar Fox, General Manager, PPL Center. "Our staff strives to produce a diverse lineup of events and to provide unforgettable experiences to all of our guests. We're excited for the incredible talent we've been able to welcome to Allentown over the past four years and to continue that trend into 2019 and beyond."

