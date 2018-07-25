Sens Sign Tambellini to Two-Way Deal

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has signed forward Adam Tambellini to a two-way, one-year contract. The contract will carry a value of $650,000 in the National Hockey League and $85,000 in the American Hockey League.

Tambellini, 23, scored 16 goals and added 16 assists for 32 points in 69 games with the New York Rangers AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, last season. In three professional seasons, the 6-4, 195-pound forward has scored 46 goals and added 53 assists for 99 points in 211 AHL games, all with Hartford.

A Port Moody, B.C., native, Tambellini was drafted by the Rangers in the third round (65th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

