Yasenka, Figueroa Propel Spikes to 4-2 Victory over Spinners

August 4, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





LOWELL, Mass. - Michael YaSenka took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his State College Spikes debut, and Martin Figueroa drove in all four Spikes runs in a 4-2 win over the New York-Penn League-leading Lowell Spinners on Sunday night at Edward A. LeLacheur Park.

YaSenka (1-0), the Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July, faced just one batter over the minimum over the first four innings, allowing a runner on only via a third strike wild pitch. The Franklin, Pa. native then walked two batters in the fifth but allowed no more before Stephen Scott's two-out double off the right field wall ended his no-hit bid.

The right-hander finished the night with 6 2/3 innings on the mound, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters in his first start since getting called up to State College this weekend.

Figueroa started the night strong, homering for the second consecutive at-bat in the first inning. The Spikes (25-24) second baseman had smashed a two-run home run in his final at-bat of Saturday's game, and followed it by driving Ryan Zeferjahn's 1-2 pitch over the right-center field wall to start his night on Sunday.

In the third inning, Figueroa knocked in Terry Fuller and Pedro Pages with a wall-ball single to left before being thrown out at second trying to extend the hit. Figueroa stretched his hitting streak to seven game with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.

The Spinners (30-18) threatened late, loading the bases in the eighth and ninth innings. However, Jack Ralston (2) slammed the door each time, notching a strikeout and popout to douse the fire in the eighth before rebounding from back-to-back walks in the ninth to force Alex Erro into a game-ending flyout.

Ralston allowed one hit and two walks over 1 2/3 innings for his second professional save.

The Spikes clinched a series victory over the team with the NYPL's best record thanks to Sunday's win, and trimmed their deficit in the NYPL's Pinckney Division to four games back of Batavia.

State College continues its road trip with the opener of a three-game series in Central New York against the Auburn Doubledays (Washington Nationals) on Monday. The 7:00 p.m. matchup at Falcon Park will feature right-hander Junior Gonzalez (2-3) on the mound for the Spikes. The Doubledays will go with right-hander Tyler Dyson (0-1).

Following the road trip, the Spikes host a three-game series against the Batavia Muckdogs (Miami Marlins) from Thursday, August 8 through Saturday, August 10.

Highlights include Ladies Night with a Confer's Jewelers Gift Card Giveaway on Thursday, FIREWORKS presented by The Meadows to go with a "Happy Valley Grilled Stickies" Jersey Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network, a Myrtle Beach Trip Giveaway and Scout Night on Friday, and FIREWORKS on Ag Night presented by Local PA Dairy Famers with a special return engagement for the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo on Saturday.

Tickets for all three games from next Thursday to Saturday, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Monday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:45 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Falcon Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

