Doubledays Get Two-Hit in Loss to ValleyCats

August 4, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Auburn Doubledays News Release





AUBURN, NY - The Doubledays' lack of offense was once again their downfall on Sunday as the ValleyCats (18-28) pounced on Auburn (18-29), 6-0.

Starting pitcher Todd Peterson had himself an excellent outing for his second start of the season despite the final line score. The Nationals' seventh-round pick in this year's draft worked around two singles and escaped unscathed in the first inning and then retired the side in the second. Peterson finished his solid night allowing only one run (coming off an RBI single in the third inning) over his five innings of work, but was hit with the loss after it was all said and done.

That was largely due to the Doubledays anemic performance at the plate. On the mound, Tri-City managed to best it's three-hit performance last night with a two-hitter tonight. Not only were the ValleyCats able to hold the Doubledays to just those two hits - one being a bunt single - but they also held Auburn to just three balls hit out of the infield, all three of those being flyouts.

ValleyCats starter Parker Mushinski allowed both of the hits that Auburn collected on the night - a Jake Alu single in the third and an Eric Senior single in the fourth. Jairo Lopez and Christian Mejias then combined to hold the Doubledays hitless over the next five innings while striking out nine (six of which came from Lopez).

The Doubledays were able to get a rally going in the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff walk by Senior, a one-out hit-by-pitch by Jake Randa and another walk from Jack Dunn to load the bases. But that was the extent of the action, as Sanfler followed with a strikeout with Alberto Carrillo following suit.

The Doubledays will be back in action Sunday for a 1PM start against the ValleyCats. Listen in on the action on fingerlakes1.com, milb.streamguys1.com, or the TuneIn app.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 4, 2019

Doubledays Get Two-Hit in Loss to ValleyCats - Auburn Doubledays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.