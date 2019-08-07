Yari's Triple Yanks 'Tugas to Walk-Off, 3-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After a gut-wrenching defeat on Tuesday, Daytona flipped the script on Wednesday. 1B Bruce Yari delivered a walk-off, two-run triple with one out in the bottom of the ninth, as the Tortugas usurped the Florida Fire Frogs, 3-2, in front of 1,583 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

With nobody on and one out in the last of the final frame, SS José García (1-4, R) ignited a rally for Daytona (21-27, 56-57) with a single to left. CF Andy Sugilio (1-3, R, BB) followed by rolling a grounder to short, but the ball was mishandled and everyone was safe.

Two pitches later, Yari (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI) smoked a liner into left-center. Florida's CF Andrew Moritz made a headlong dive, but could not make the catch. García and Sugilio came across on the triple - as the 24-year-old got mobbed at third - to give the Tortugas a 3-2 triumph.

Florida (19-29, 44-70) jumped out to an early lead in the first. Moritz (1-4, R, 2B, 2 SO) led off the contest with a double down the right-field line and moved to third on a ground out. With two out, LF Jefrey Ramos (2-4, RBI, 2 SO) lined a run-scoring single to center to put the Fire Frogs ahead 1-0.

Daytona managed to tie it with a tally in the third. C Mark Kolozsvary (1-3, R, 2B, SO) began the stanza by pounding a double off the right-field wall. Following a sacrifice bunt, RF Jameson Hannah (2-3, 2B, RBI, BB) hammered an RBI double to left, knotting it at one.

In the top of the fourth, the Fire Frogs regained the lead, 2-1, as 1B Drew Lugbauer (2-4, R, 2B, 2 SO) doubled and scored on a single to right by RF Garrison Schwartz (1-4, RBI, 2 SO).

RHP Mac Sceroler (6.1 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 10 SO) was electric for the 'Tugas on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old tossed a career-high 6.1 innings and punched out a personal-best 10 hitters in a no-decision. His counterpart - Florida's RHP Walter Borkovich (4.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, SO) - also did not factor into the decision and worked four innings in a spot-start.

Daytona's LHP Andy Cox (1.0 IP, H, 3 SO) earned his third victory by tossed a scoreless ninth inning. RHP Sean McLaughlin (0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, SO) took a blown save and his fourth defeat for the Frogs.

RHP Austin Orewiler (7-7, 3.59 ERA) is projected to take the hill for Daytona on Thursday, as the Tortugas travel to St. Lucie to open up a four-game set against the Mets, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. St. Lucie is scheduled to counter with RHP Luc Rennie (6-5, 4.00 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:15 p.m. ET, leading up to the 6:30 p.m. ET start at First Data Field. Thursday evening's contest can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Following the brief road trip, Daytona will return home to begin a four-game series against the top prospect in baseball - SS Wander Franco - and the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, on Monday, August 12. Fans are encouraged to come hungry as it will be a Belly Buster Monday presented by Marco's Pizza. Starting at just $13, fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn. The Tortugas will also host Taste of Daytona Night at the park with local eateries around Daytona Beach and Volusia County will hand out samples along the Riverwalk.

