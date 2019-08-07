Fort Myers Miracle to Hold 'Vs. Cancer Night'On August 9 to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer Research

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle have joined other Minor League Baseball teams across America to raise money for Vs. Cancer, the signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

The Miracle will host Vs. Cancer Night on Friday, Aug. 9 at Hammond Stadium to generate support for pediatric brain tumor research as well as family support and child life programs. Fans can donate at the ballpark and purchase raffle tickets for baseballs autographed by former, current and future MLB ballplayers. Sport Clips also will be on hand offering haircuts in exchange for donations.

Minor league teams have turned the Vs. Cancer fundraiser into a competition, allowing donors to offer online contributions on behalf of their favorite Single-A, Double-A or Triple-A baseball team. Several Miracle players also have created their own accounts and are soliciting donations from fans.

"The Miracle gladly partner with a variety of charitable organizations in their fundraising initiatives, and the Vs. Cancer movement is critically important to help children who are battling brain cancer," said Chris Peters, president and general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle. "Although we're hoping to generate the most donations among all minor league teams, the key is raising as much money collectively as we can to help the Foundation."

To donate to the Miracle's Vs. Cancer campaign, please visit Team.CureTheKids.org/team/233684.

Vs. Cancer Night highlights an eight-game homestand that includes the following promotions:

Thursday, Aug. 8 (7 p.m. vs. Jupiter Hammerheads)

University of Miami Night: Wear Hurricanes gear to purchase tickets for $5.

Thirsty Thursday: $1 and $2 beer specials courtesy of Budweiser and Cat Country 107.1.

College Night: $5 tickets for students with valid ID.

Friday, Aug. 9 (7 p.m. vs. Jupiter Hammerheads)

Postgame Fireworks Show: Pyrotechnics launch after the final out from right field.

Vs. Cancer Night: Join the Miracle in the fight against cancer; proceeds will support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Ferris Buehler Night: The first 500 fans through the gate will receive special Miracle sunglasses.

Saturday, Aug. 10 (6 p.m. vs. Jupiter Hammerheads)

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome and receive treats upon arrival; Lee County Domestic Animal Services on site to discuss adoptions.

NFL Night: Miracle fans will have an opportunity to win game tickets to see the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Military Appreciation Night: All active duty and retired military personnel and their family members will be admitted free with valid I.D., courtesy of American Legion Post 38. The Miracle will be wearing custom patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned for charity during the game.

Tank Top Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a Miracle tank top.

Youth Sports Night: All youth sports teams can contact the Miracle ticket office in advance for a special group discount.

Sunday, Aug. 11 (11 a.m. vs. Jupiter Hammerheads)

DQ Family Sunday: Free ticket offer through participating Dairy Queen restaurants

Pre-Game Catch and Post-Game Run the Bases: Fans can play catch on the field prior to the game; children 12 and under can run the bases after the game

Monday, Aug. 12 (7 p.m. vs. St. Lucie Mets)

Nothing Night: The Miracle are inviting baseball purists to Hammond Stadium for a night without wacky promotions, music between innings or walk-up songs.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 (7 p.m. vs. St. Lucie Mets)

Two for Tuesdays: 2-for-1 specials on tacos, fountain drinks and draft beer, courtesy of Coors Light and 96K-rock.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 (7 p.m. vs. St. Lucie Mets)

Wicked Wing Wednesday: Boneless or bone-in teriyaki, BBQ and hot chicken wings will be priced at just 50 cents all night; fans 21-and-older who purchase 10 or more wings will receive a $2 off coupon for a Wicked Dolphin liquor product at the Salty Crab Bar.

Halfway to Valentine's Night: Celebrate with your loved ones at the ballpark.

Thursday, Aug. 15 (7 p.m. vs. St. Lucie Mets)

Thirsty Thursday: $1 and $2 beer specials courtesy of Budweiser and Cat Country 107.1

College Night: $5 tickets for students with valid ID

Networking Night: Bring your co-workers and friends for a special pregame gathering at 6 p.m. at the Salty Crab Bar featuring Wicked Dolphin.

Hammond Stadium is located at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. General admission tickets start at $7.50 in advance or $9 on game day; fireworks games cost an extra $1.

For more information about baseball tickets and game-day promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

