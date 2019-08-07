Ryan Fans 13, Stone Crabs Walk off Twice on Marauders

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Joe Ryan struck out a career high 13 Wednesday, as the Charlotte Stone Crabs walked off on the Bradenton Marauders twice in a doubleheader sweep at Charlotte Sports park.

Ryan struck out a career-high 13 in Game 1, carrying a no-hit bid into the seventh and final inning. He allowed a one-out single to Daniel Amaral but completed seven scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and only allowed one hit.

The game included just three total hits and remained scoreless until the bottom of eighth. With one out and a runner on first in the bottom of the eighth, Garrett Whitley clobbered a two-run home run to left to lead the Stone Crabs to a walk-off victory.

Ryan has now struck out 159 batters for the season, seven more than any other pitcher in Minor League Baseball.

In Game 2, both teams traded zeroes until the bottom of the fifth. That's when Stone Crabs outfielder Izzy Wilson ripped solo home run well over the fence in right.

With Charlotte leading 1-0 in the top of the sixth, Mason Martin cranked a two-run shot to right to give Bradenton a 2-1 lead.

In the next half inning, Kaleo Johnson delivered an opposite field home run to right tie the game 2-2.

In a tie game in the bottom of the seventh, Wilson drew a walk and stole second base with two outs. Connor Hollis then drilled a base hit down the left field line to score Wilson and give the Stone Crabs a 3-2 win and their second walk off the day.

Wilson has now begun his Stone Crabs' tenure by going 8-for-20 (.400) with four extra-base hits, four walks and 5 RBI over eight games (1.200 OPS).

Leading by two games in the division, the Stone Crabs will now embark on an eight-game road trip. They'll start a four-game series against Tampa at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Drew Strotman (0-0, 3.00) will start for the Stone Crabs, against Trevor Stephan (2-3, 4.40) of the Tarpons. Coverage of the game begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

