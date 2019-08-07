Blue Jays Drop Finale in Clearwater

August 7, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





Clearwater, FL.---RHP Andrew Brown (3-6) came into today's afternoon affair without a win since May 9th and struck out three Blue Jays hitters in six frames en route to a 3-1 Clearwater win.

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-2) made his second start of the season with Dunedin and Clearwater managed to push across a run in in the top of the first on Madison Stokes RBI single allowing Simon Muzziotti to score to give the Threshers the early 1-0 lead.

Nick Matera was making his first start of the series behind the plate for Clearwater and took full advantage of his opportunity in the second when he drilled a three-run homerun to right to push the Threshers lead to 3-0.

The lead would hold the rest of the way as Dunedin struggled to hit with runners on base today and went 0-5 with runners in scoring position. Their lone run came in the bottom of the fifth on the RBI groundout by Reggie Pruitt. Dunedin managed to leave runners at first and second in the seventh and eighth innings, and after an 1:33 rain delay were shut down in order in the ninth.

Today's contest was an official home game for the Blue Jays and with the loss have dropped their official home record to 30-23 in 2019. The Blue Jays travel to Bradenton next to take on the Bradenton Marauders for game one of a four game weekend series. RHP Kyle Johnston (0-1, 16.88) get the start for Dunedin with the first pitch set to be thrown at 6:30 E.T.

The game broadcast can be heard across the Dunedin Blue Jays Baseball Network powered by TuneIn.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.