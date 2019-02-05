Yard Goats to Host Promotional Schedule Unveiling Tomorrow

February 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will be holding an invite only event to unveil its promotional schedule tomorrow evening (5:30 PM-7:00 PM) at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford). The promotional schedule unveiling is invite only but all media is welcome to cover the event.

Media Announcement Details:

What: Hartford Yard Goats Promotional Schedule Unveiling

When: Wednesday, February 6th (from 5:30-7:00)

Where: Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford)

Individual Tickets for all home games will go on sale this Friday, February 8th. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person only, beginning at 10:00 AM at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The first 50 fans to purchase tickets in person will receive a $25 Dunkin' gift card. Tickets can be ordered over the phone beginning at 12:00pm, and online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the home opener, Thursday, April 11th (7:05 PM), as the Hartford Yard Goats host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate). The Yard Goats will play 70 home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 5, 2019

Yard Goats to Host Promotional Schedule Unveiling Tomorrow - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.