Yard Goats to Hold Job Fair on February 23rd

February 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be holding its annual job fair at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford) on Saturday, February 23rd from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The Yard Goats are seeking applicants to fill a wide range of game day positions and looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals to help make the third season in Hartford another huge success. Dunkin' Donuts Park was named "Best Double-A ballpark in America," for the second straight year by Ballpark Digest. It is the first time that a minor league ballpark has won the award in consecutive seasons.

Personnel from both the Yard Goats and their food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering, will be on hand to speak with and receive applications from all job-seekers. Combined, the two organizations will staff an average of 300 positions each year that include: ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, housekeeping, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel, and catering.

"We are looking for individuals that would like to join us in helping enhance the fan experience with outstanding customer service at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "There is so much excitement leading into our third season downtown and we can't wait to get our new employees ready for Opening Night on April 11th."

Individual Tickets for all home games will go on sale this Friday, February 8th. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person only, beginning at 10:00 AM at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The first 50 fans to purchase tickets in person will receive a $25 Dunkin' gift card. Tickets can be ordered over the phone beginning at 12:00pm, and online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the home opener, Thursday, April 11th (7:05 PM), as the Hartford Yard Goats host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate). The Yard Goats will play 70 home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in 2019. The promotional schedule, with weekly fireworks shows, never-before-seen entertainment acts, and premium collectible giveaways will be announced tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.