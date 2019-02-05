RubberDucks Six-Hour Suite Heart Special Sale February 12

(AKRON, OHIO) - With Valentine's Day and Cleveland Indians' pitchers and catchers reporting day on the horizon there is baseball love is in the air, which means it is time for the fan-favorite, Akron RubberDucks' annual "Six-Hour Suite Heart Special" on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

The "Suite Heart Special" is chance for fans to qualify for one of two different value-added packages, including one with a complimentary suite! In addition, all accounts are entered in the grand prize drawing for the use of the exclusive Owner's Suite.

This special is ONLY on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchases can be made by calling the Akron RubberDucks' main number, 330-253-5151, 1-855-97-QUACK (78225). Packages will be sold based on availability.

There are two different value-added packages available in the "Suite Heart Special" based on amount spent:

Amount Value Added

$90 to $499 Two (2) Opening Night Tickets + Experience - Two tickets to Opening Night, April 4, plus one of the following:

Watch batting practice from the field

Two tickets to one of the Movie Nights at Canal Park

Watch fireworks from the dugout

A first-pitch opportunity at a Monday through Thursday game.

$500+ Complimentary Suite on the National Interstate Insurance Suite Level; (food & beverage available for purchase; season tickets must be new contracts for a minimum of one year)

Grand Prize Winner will receive a complimentary night in the Owner's Suite; drawing done randomly from among all accounts.

"Our fans mark their calendars for this big, annual sale," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "They love the chance to get a free suite to impress family and friends, and with Valentine's Day less than 10 days away, it makes the perfect last-minute gift!"

There is a limit of one value-added incentive per account. Food is available for optional purchase in suites, however, not required at the time of entry. Existing accounts with deposit money received are eligible if the additional payments are not toward an existing five-year season-ticket contract. Current five-year season ticket contracts are not eligible for the value-added incentives.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, will be the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron and its sixth since becoming the RubberDucks. The 2019 Home Opener is on Thursday, April 4, at 6:35 p.m. vs. Altoona Curve.

For more information about the team, please visit the RubberDucks' website, www.akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, Twitter feed @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks. Tickets packages for the 2019 season can be ordered online or by calling 330-253-5151 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

