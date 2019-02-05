Pittsburgh Dad Coming to PNG Field on June 13

February 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve announced on Tuesday that online sitcom star Pittsburgh Dad will make a celebrity appearance at Peoples Natural Gas Field on June 13, 2019 as the newest addition to the team's 2019 promotional calendar.

The appearance by Pittsburgh Dad, presented by Q94, will headline a number of nods to the Steel City throughout the season as a part of the Curve's seven-game rebrand as the Allegheny Yinzers.

Pittsburgh Dad, portrayed by Curt Wootton, has surpassed well over 100 million views since the show's debut on YouTube in the fall of 2011. The short films cover the thoughts of a blue-collar father from Pittsburgh spanning from reactions to Pittsburgh sporting events, grocery shopping and other Yinzer behavior. Fans can find out more about Pittsburgh Dad at the show's official website, www.pghdad.com, or by visiting the show's YouTube Channel here.

The Curve's full Allegheny Yinzers schedule includes the following dates: April 13, May 31, June 13, June 29, July 6, July 26 and August 8. The specialty Yinzers uniforms will be auctioned off after the August 8 game with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Roberto Clemente Foundation.

The full 2019 promotional calendar will be announced in late February. Season Tickets, Mini Plans and Flex Books are currently on sale by phone at 877.99.CURVE, online at AltoonaCurve.com or in person at the PNG Field offices. The Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.