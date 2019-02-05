Kirsten Karbach Hired as New Director of Public/Media Relations and Broadcaster

February 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, proud double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced the hiring of Kirsten Karbach as the team's new Director of Public/Media Relations and Radio Broadcaster. Karbach had previously been with the Clearwater Threshers as their broadcaster since the 2013 season. She was named the 2018 Florida State League Broadcaster of the Year.

"Kirsten brings with her excellent experience and a passion for the game of baseball," said R-Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker. "She is in a unique position relative to our 2019 R-Phils team, in that she called all the games for the Clearwater Threshers for several years, and therefore knows more about the prospects ascending from Clearwater to Reading than any of us here in Reading do. We are very excited to add Kirsten to our front office staff, and we look forward to her joining our R-Phils family."

Outside of her broadcast duties with the Threshers, Karbach also worked for Minor League Baseball as a Communications Assistant from July of 2017 through May of 2018. She composed and edited press releases and official documents for the Winter Meetings and Promotional Seminar. She also moderated the "Women in Baseball Panel" at the 2017 Winter Meetings and emceed the opening session at the 2018 Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Clearwater native also has worked with the Philadelphia Phillies as a Spring Training Communications Assistant. She had served in that role from March of 2016 until now. She assisted in credentialing, and distribution of rosters, stat packs, lineups, and game notes. Karbach updated daily team stats on Phillies Spring Training game notes and also provided fill-in play-by-play on Phillies.com broadcasts.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a well-established and successful organization in the Reading Fightin Phils," said Karbach. "Reading holds a significant baseball history and a tremendous fan base, and I cannot wait to get started!"

Karbach will be joined by Gregg Caserta on Fightin Phils broadcasts this season. Fans will be able to listen to Karbach and Caserta all season long on 610 ESPN Philadelphia and online via fightins.com.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.