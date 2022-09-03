Yard Goats Drop Pitcher's Duel

Hartford, CT- Aldrem Corredor broke a 1-1 tie in the ninth inning with a two-run single helping the Reading Fightin Phils to a 3-1 victory against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Yard Goats starter Noah Davis and Fightin starter Andrew Painter were outstanding in seven innings, and only allowed a run each while combining for 17 strikeouts.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning, on an RBI single by Kyle Datres, driving in Hunter Stovall who led off the frame with a double. Reading starter Andrew Painter worked around six singles over his next six innings and limited Hartford to just the one run while striking out nine.

Hartford starter Noah Davis struck out three of the first four batters and retired the first six to come to the plate. After working around a pair of singles in the third inning, he retired 12 of the next 13 batters before allowing a two-out hit in the seventh to Aldrem Corredor. Herbert Iser followed with an RBI double, scoring Corredor to tie the game at 1-1. Davis ended with eight strikeouts.

The Fightins took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Wendall Rijo led off with a walk and moved to second base on a single by Jhaylin Ortiz. Ethan Wilson advanced both runners on a sacrifice bunt. Aldrem Corredor followed with a 2 RBI single, scoring Rijo and Ortiz to give Reading a 3-1 lead. The Yard Goats had runners at first and second base when the game ended.

The Yard Goats and Fightin conclude the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05. Mike Ruff will start for the Yard Goats and Mick Abel will start for the Fightin Phils. The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and iheart radio app.

