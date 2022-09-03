Binghamton Rumble Ponies Roster Update: September 3

September 3, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







-Transferred RHP Jesus Vargas to AAA Syracuse from AA Binghamton

-Activated C Gregory Leal from Development List in St Lucie and Assigned to Binghamton

