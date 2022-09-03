Early Altoona Runs and Strong Pitching Too Much Akron in 7-1 Loss

Summary

The Altoona Curve jump out to an early lead and never looked back to down the Akron RubberDucks 7-1 on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

After holding Akron scoreless in the top of the first for the first time in the series, Altoona looked for some early runs of its own in the bottom half. Liover Peguero singled to start the inning followed by a two-run home run by Nick Gonzalez to make it 2-0 Curve.

Mound Presence

Doug Nikhazy got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble in his first Double-A start. In total, Nikhazy tossed an inning and two thirds allowing seven runs. Robert Broom followed and was lights out to save the Akron bullpen. Broom went four and a third scoreless innings striking out three. Luis Oviedo tossed two scoreless innings striking out two.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone run came in the fifth inning when Chris Roller lifted a sac-fly to center to bring home Daniel Schneemann and make it 7-1 Curve.

Notebook

Broom's four and third innings pitched marked his longest outing of the season...Noel's 12 game hitting streak and 20 game on-base streak both came to an end ...Game Time: 2:28...Attendance: 5,897.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series with the Altoona Curve on Sunday, September 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Righty Tanner Burns (3-5, 3.50 ERA) will take the mound for Akron against Altoona right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (4-8, 5.12 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

