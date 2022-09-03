Spiedies Drop Saturday Decision to Patriots

September 3, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Spiedies (21-33, 49-74) got seven strong innings from starting pitcher Garrison Bryant (3-2), but fell 4-1 to the Somerset Patriots (32-22, 76-47) on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

After falling behind 1-0 three batters into the game after an Austin Wells sacrifice fly plating Everson Pereira, the Spiedies tied the game in the second on an RBI single from Zach Ashford which brought home Rowdey Jordan. Ashford tallied a multi-hit game and went 2-3 on the night.

Somerset then scored the final three runs in the game on a Pereira homerun into left field to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth then Elijah Dunham's two-run double increased the Patriots lead to 4-1 in the fifth.

Patriots starter Clayton Beeter threw four and two thirds innings giving up four hits and a run with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Ernst (6-0) picked up the win pitching a scoreless inning and a third while giving up two hits.

The Spiedies will continue their series against Somerset. Sunday's game is scheduled for 6:35 PM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jordan reached base three times and had a multi-hit game... Grant Hartwig pitched two innings of scoreless and hitless relief surrendering three walks while striking out three.

Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2022

