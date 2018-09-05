Yard Goats 2018 Recap

2018 milestones for Hartford Yard Goats

Attendance... The Yard Goats

*Are first minor league baseball club in Connecticut history to attract over 400,000 fans and lead entire Eastern League in total attendance (408,942)

*Had club-record 47 sellouts and 28 maximum capacity crowds

*Sold out Dunkin' Donuts Park for the final 19 home games (July 18th-August 30th)

*Sold out Dunkin' Donuts Park for 31 of the final 33 games and 35 of the last 39 games (May 30th-August 30th)

Dunkin' Donuts Park...

*Was selected by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark in America" for the second straight year

Team on Field...

*Won five of their final six games to finish third in the Eastern League Standings

*Infielder Garrett Hampson began the season with the Yard Goats and was Hartford's leadoff hitter and was promoted to the Major Leagues and is now in the National League Pennant Race with the Colorado Rockies

*Over the past three seasons, 17 former Yard Goats have been promoted to the Major Leagues

*Eight former Yard Goats were promoted to the Major Leagues for the first time in 2018 (INF Garrett Hampson '18), (RHP Yency Almonte '17), (LHP Sam Howard '17), (OF Noel Cuevas '16), (LHP Harrison Musgrave '16), (LHP Jerry Vasto '16), (OF Rosell Herrera '16), (RHP D.J. Johnson '17)

Yard Goats Award Winners

*Two Yard Goats were named to MLB Futures Game (July 15th at Nationals Park in DC)

(INF Brendan Rodgers, RHP Jesus Tinoco)

*Six Yard Goats Named to Eastern League All-Star Team

(OF Yonathan Daza, OF Sam Hilliard, LHP Mitch Horacek, RHP Peter Lambert, RHP Matt Pierpont, INF Brendan Rodgers). Hilliard was chosen for the Home Run Derby.

*Eastern League Season Ending All-Star Team:

(RHP Matt Pierpont)

*Two Yard Goats Selected for Eastern League Honors

(RHP Peter Lambert voted Eastern League Player of Month in June)

(INF Brendan Rodgers named Eastern League Player of the Week on April 22)

*Eastern League Leaders Board

RHP Matt Pierpont, led EL with 32 saves, 55 appearances, and 49 games finished

RHP Jesus Tinoco ranked 2nd in EL with 132 strikeouts, T-2nd 26 starts, 3rd 8.43 K's per 9-innings, 5th EL with 141.0 innings pitched

RHP Logan Cozart led EL with 16 holds, and ranked 2nd in EL with 54 appearances

LHP Mitch Horacek ranked 2nd in EL with 13 holds and 3rd with 51 appearances

RHP Ryan Castellani ranked T-2nd in EL with 26 starts

RHP Scott Griggs ranked T-4th in EL with 49 appearances

INF Brendan Rodgers ranked 3rd in EL with .493 slugging percentage

*Yard Goats have Eastern League Save Leader for 3rd Consecutive Season

RHP Matt Pierpont 2018 (32 saves)

RHP Shane Broyles 2017 (21 saves)

RHP Matt Carasiti 2016 (29 saves)

2018 Yard Goats Team Awards

Community Service Award: RHP Scott Griggs & RHP Frank Duncan

10th Player Award: Infielder Mylz Jones

Pitcher of the Year: Matt Pierpont

Hitter of the Year: Brendan Rodgers

Most Valuable Player: Brendan Rodgers

The Yard Goats 2019 home opener will be on Thursday, April 11th at 7:05 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The Yard Goats start next season on April 4th in Richmond, Virginia and have a week long road trip before the home opener on April 11th.

Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2018

