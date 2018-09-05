Dowdy, Donaldson Key as RubberDucks Take Game One, 5-2

September 5, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





Akron's Kyle Dowdy allowed just two runs and struck out six, and Josh Donaldson belted a two-run homer, as the RubberDucks claimed a 5-2 win over the Altoona Curve in Game 1 of the EL Western Division Series Wednesday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks (1-0) scored three times against Cam Vieaux (0-1) in the third inning to wipe out a 1-0 deficit. Jodd Carter led off the inning with a double and scored on Ernie Clement's RBI single to tie the game, 1-1. Donaldson then followed with a towering homer to straight-away center field to give the Ducks a 3-1 lead. Currently on the major league DL due to a nagging left calf injury, Donaldson was making his first injury rehab appearance with the Ducks.

Mound Presence

Dowdy answered the Game 1 assignment with aplomb. The right-hander allowed just two runs on four hits over 6.2 innings against the division-champion Curve (0-1). After giving up a run in the first inning, Dowdy settled in and pitched scoreless ball until giving up a run on a triple and groundout in the 6th. Relief help came from R.C. Orlan, who worked around a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Nick Sandlin worked a perfect eighth, and lefty Rob Kaminsky and Jordan Milbrath split the ninth, with Milbrath getting the final out with two men aboard to earn his first post-season save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks tacked on a run in the fifth on a pair of walks by view and a fielding error on Ke'Bryan Hayes. In the seventh, Nellie Rodriguez provided a key insurance run with an RBI single off Blake Weiman to make it 5-2. Ernie Clement and Tyler Krieger had two hits apiece for the Ducks, who went 3-9 with runners in scoring position.

Notebook

Donaldson was 1-3 before leaving the game after the 6th...It was not announced after the game if he will be in the lineup for Thursday's game...The series marks the fifth time Akron and Altoona have met in the EL playoffs...Akron has won all four previous post-season clashes...Top Indians prospect Triston McKenzie was left off the Akron playoff roster due to arm soreness...Time of game: 2:42...Attendance: 3,207.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks and Curve will continue the best-of-5 ELDS at Canal Park on Thursday night at 6:35. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.