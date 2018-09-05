Thunder Shut out in Postseason Opener

September 5, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - A three-run sixth inning for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats proved sufficient against a stagnant Thunder offense in an eventual 8-0 loss in Game 1 of the Eastern League Division Series on Wednesday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

After cruising through his first five innings, Thunder starter Brian Keller hit leadoff man Jon Berti with a pitch to begin the bottom of the sixth. Berti then stole second and scored on a ground-rule double over the left field wall by Bo Bichette. Harold Ramirez singled Bichette to third and Cavan Biggio followed by lining a double to right-center, scoring both Bichette and Ramirez. A pair of defensive gems bailed the Thunder out of further damage, as Keller threw out Biggio on a ground ball back to the mound and third baseman Angel Aguilar made a stellar diving backhanded stop to record an inning-ending groundout.

Keller had allowed just three baserunners through his first five innings and went on to register a total of six strikeouts while retiring 13 batters via groundout. The right-hander received the loss, despite turning in an overall strong seven-inning start.

T.J. Zeuch earned the win for the Fisher Cats, holding the Thunder scoreless over his six innings despite allowing eight hits, all singles. The right-hander allowed at least one hit in each of his innings, but Trenton left 10 runners stranded in the game and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

New Hampshire rallied for five more runs in the eighth inning off Thunder relievers James Reeves and Hobie Harris, sending 10 batters to the plate.

Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, and Harold Ramirez led the Fisher Cats with two hits each, while Bichette, Biggio, and Jon Berti each drove in two runs. A relief trio of Kirby Snead, Dusty Isaacs, and Travis Bergen combined for eight strikeouts and allowed just one Trenton hit over the final three innings.

Aguilar and Kyle Holder provided bright spots for the Thunder offense with three hits each.

Your Thunder continue the Eastern League Division Series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Fisher Cats. RHP Nick Green will start for the Thunder, and RHP Hector Perez will go for New Hampshire. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.