Yankees Set Thunder Playoff Roster

The New York Yankees have set the Thunder Playoff roster for the Eastern Division Championship Series beginning tonight at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Included on the roster are some of the top prospects in the Yankees system according to MLB.com: RHP Albert Abreu (#4, #75 overall), RHP Trevor Stephan (#8), RHP Deivi Garcia (#12) and RHP Nick Nelson (#18).

Below are the anticipated pitching match-ups for the best-of-5 series.

Game 1 Wednesday 6:35pm at New Hampshire: RHP Brian Keller vs. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Game 2 Thursday 6:35pm at New Hampshire: RHP Nick Green vs. RHP Hector Perez

Game 3 Friday 7:00pm at Trenton: RHP Nick Nelson vs. RHP Jordan Romano

*Game 4 Saturday 7:00 pm at Trenton: RHP Trevor Stephan vs. RHP Jon Harris

*Game 5 Sunday 1:00pm at Trenton: RHP Deivi Garcai vs. TBA

(*if necessary)

Pre-game coverage begins for Game 1 tonight on 920 AM The Jersey at 6:20pm with Jon Mozes and Sepnser Smith. The game will also be available online at www.trentonthunder.com/broadcast

