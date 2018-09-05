5th Annual Turn Left Golf Classic October 22nd

Funnville - The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Richmond Raceway and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic are excited to announce that the 5th Annual Turn Left Golf Classic presented by Cranemasters will be held on Monday, October 22 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. This year the event that benefits Flying Squirrels Charities and Richmond Raceway Cares has been aided by the Dominion Energy Charity Classic as participants can play the tournament course in the same condition and with the same pin placements as the PGA TOUR Champions pros did on Sunday during the Dominion Energy Charity (Oct. 19-21). Tickets for the Turn Left Golf Classic can be purchased here.

"It is great that three major sports entities here in town can come together for the benefit of our community," said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. "Since we started this tournament, so many of our partners and friends have this event circled on their calendar. We look forward to raising money for charity and delivering another quality event to our guests."

The Turn Left Golf Classic is a shotgun start a at 11 a.m. Prizes will be allotted to the top three foursomes and a post-event dinner on the back lawn is included with the registration price. The event was created in 2014 to benefit both Flying Squirrels Charities and Richmond Raceway Cares, two 501 (c) 3 non-profit organizations. 2018 will be the first year it is hosted by the Dominion Energy Charity Classic the day following the tournament (More info on the Charity Classic below.)

"We are excited to extend the Flying Squirrels and Richmond Raceway partnership to our great friends at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic," said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney Parnell. "We look forward to being with them over the weekend and then celebrating their success with our Turn Left Golf Classic on Monday."

ABOUT FLYING SQUIRRELS CHARITIES

Flying Squirrels Charities is dedicated to partnering and connecting the Flying Squirrels brand with the Greater Richmond Community in an effort to optimize results from fun and versatile fundraising campaigns to benefit the Richmond community. The Initial focus of Flying Squirrels Charities has been deemed "Renovating Richmond's Recreation" an impactful community project in the process of renovating 14 Richmond City youth baseball facilities. Renovating Richmond's Recreation is intended to create safe, community-minded spaces that are dedicated to Richmond's youth.

The Initial renovation projects have already been completed at Blackwell Field (16th & Everett St.) and Westover Field (1301 Jahnke Rd.). The initial renovations include brand new covered dugouts and field maintenance. The Flying Squirrels raise money year-round for Operation Renovation through events such as the Turn Left Classic, The Charity Hot Stove Banquet and various jersey auctions.

ABOUT RICHMOND RACEWAY CARES

Richmond Raceway Cares is the community arm of Richmond Raceway. Through partnerships with hundreds of organizations in Central Virginia, we host special events and have strategic alliances that allow us to give a great deal of financial support to well-deserving groups in the Richmond area.

ABOUT THE DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of three PGA TOUR Champions season-ending playoff events to determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion. The 2018 tournament is scheduled for October 18-21 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. A field of 72 professionals will compete for a share of the $2 million purse and a spot in the 54-player field the following week. All three rounds of the event will be broadcast on Golf Channel and aired in more than 180 countries around the world (2:30 p.m. -5:00 p.m. EDT Friday through Sunday). For information about corporate sponsorship opportunities, to become a volunteer or for ticket information, please visit the official tournament website at www.deccgolf.com, see our pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@DECCGolf) or call the Tournament Office at 804-234-8840.

