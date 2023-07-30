Y'alls Soundly Beaten in Series Finale, Sweep

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (26-40), presented by Towne Properties, allowed double-digit runs to the Schaumburg Boomers (40-24) for the third consecutive day, this time in a 17-8 defeat to end a three-game series at Thomas More Stadium.

After a scoreless first two innings, Schaumburg jumped ahead for three runs in the third inning against Florence starter Bobby Brabrand (6.0+ IP, 10 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). First baseman Will Prater led off the inning with an infield single before catcher Sonny Ulliana followed up with a base hit of his own. With two aboard, second baseman Kokko Figueiredo hit a three-run home run to put the Boomers ahead. Florence answered with its own run in the bottom of the third when designated hitter Brennan Price hit a solo home run - one of two homers on the day and four on the series.

Both teams continued scoring in the fourth. Schaumburg plated two to begin the inning after back-to-back hitters reached to begin the ining. Will Prater's sacrifice fly that scored right fielder Kyle Fitzgerald from third base and Sonny Ulliana's subsequent RBI double put Schaumburg ahead 5-1. Facing a deficit against Boomers starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (7.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K), the Y'alls put together their longest rally of the day. Two straight walks and an error began the inning ahead of rookie left fielder Hank Zeisler, who singled home two runners with the bases loaded. Fellow outfield mate Lane Hoover then chopped an infield single to drive in a third run and cut the Schaumburg lead to 5-4.

The Y'alls would never come closer as Schaumburg roared ahead with its hot-hitting offense. The Boomers scored a run in the fifth to pull ahead 6-4 before a nine-run seventh inning put the game away. 14 Schaumburg hitters came to the plate against Brabrand and lefthander Michael Kirian, who allowed a no-out grand slam to Sonny Ulliana that put the game out of reach. After six and a half innings, Florence trailed 15-4 and never recovered en route to a 17-8 series sweep-clinching defeat. Brennan Price's eighth inning grand slam provided a silver lining and brought his line for the series to 6-for-12 with four home runs.

The Y'alls finish their homestand with a 1-5 record and two series defeats against Québec and Schaumburg. The Y'alls resume play on Tuesday after an off day when they travel to Evansville to play the Otters for the second time this season. First pitch from Evansville is scheduled for August 1st at 6:35 p.m. CT.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

