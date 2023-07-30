Grizzlies Take Series from Quebec

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies and Québec Capitales split a doubleheader at Grizzlies Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, with the Grizzlies winning 3-0 in game one behind Carson LaRue's complete-game, four-hit shutout, and the visitors salvaging the nightcap by a 10-6 final score.

In the first game, Cole Brannen opened the third inning against Capitales ace Steven Fuentes (7-1) with a double, and Alex Hernandez laid down a bunt to advance the runner to third base before Abdiel Diaz drove in Brannen with an RBI single to right field. The Grizzlies added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when Peter Zimmermann was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and was followed by an RBI single from Andrew Penner for the final margin.

LaRue (5-3) then capped the shutout in the seventh inning with a strikeout, allowing just four singles and a walk in becoming the first pitcher to go the distance this season for Gateway in a game of any length, as the Grizzlies won the series and saw their club all-time win total reach 999.

Going for a milestone 1000th victory in game two as well as a series sweep in game two, the Grizzlies were met with adversity, as Kyle Crowl and Justin Gideon clubbed back-to-back homers for a 3-0 lead in the first inning off Zac Ryan (3-3), who would depart the game two batters later with an injury. The Capitales would then add five runs in the third inning to take an 8-0 advantage on an RBI single by Marc-Antoine Lebreux, an RBI double by Martin Vincelli-Simard, and a three-run home run by David Glaude.

Québec would also score single runs in the sixth and seventh inning to reach double figures. In the bottom of both of those frames, the Grizzlies would avoid the shutout with power swings, getting a two-run home run by Kyle Gaedele in the sixth, a solo homer by Jairus Richards in the seventh, and three-run bomb by Zimmermann later that inning to cut the deficit to 10-6. The homer by Zimmermann was his 20th of the season and increased his Frontier League-leading RBI total to 78 on the season, but the rally came up short.

Now tied for first place in the West Division with the Schaumburg Boomers, the Grizzlies will embark on a seven-game road trip that begins on Monday, July 31, against the Boomers at Wintrust Field. Lukas Veinbergs will pitch for Gateway against Schaumburg's Luis Perez at 6:30 p.m. CT.

