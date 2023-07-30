Titans Shutout by ThunderBolts to End Trip

Crestwood, IL - The Ottawa Titans (33-33) were limited to a season-low two hits for the second time this season as they fell 6-0 to the Windy City ThunderBolts (27-38) on Sunday.

Making his first professional start, Gleyvin Pineda (loss, 2-2) became the tenth different starting pitcher for the Titans in the series finale. With two on and two out in the first, Bren Spillane smashed his ninth homer of the season to open the scoring on a three-run blast.

The Titans' offence was limited against right-hander Henry Omana (ND, 4-0) through the first two and two-thirds. Making his first appearance in nearly two months, Omana faced eight batters before leaving with an injury. The veteran struck out five of the eight hitters he faced.

Peyton Isaacson's broken-bat single to centre cashed in Will Riley to make it 4-0 in the third, ending the line for Pineda. The Titans starter went three and allowed four runs on two hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Grant Larson worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, fanning five in his first relief outing of the campaign.

The ThunderBolts tallied a pair of runs against Trevor Clifton in the late innings, extending their lead to 6-0.

After Omana's start, six different ThunderBolt relievers combined for the shutout.

Joey Terdoslavich's double in the fourth marked the Titans' lone hit until Austin Davis extended his hit streak to five with a base hit in the ninth.

The Ottawa Titans will head home to open a three-game series against the New York Boulders at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on 2023 single-game tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

