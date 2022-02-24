Y'alls Promote Johnson to General Manager

February 24, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls have promoted Max Johnson to the role of General Manager effective immediately. Johnson served as the Director of Business Operations during the 2021 season and was named Assistant General Manager at the end of the season.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to provide baseball to our community and keep the fun family atmosphere going at the ballpark," Johnson said. "I hope to bring continued joy to the community here in Florence. Go Y'alls!"

Johnson's time with Florence began as a box office intern during the 2015 season. He returned the following season as the Assistant Box Office Manager before being elevated to Fan Communications Manager in the fall. After the 2017 season, Johnson moved back to his roots as the Box Office Manager. The past few seasons, Johnson switched to the business side of the organization in Revenue Control and Business Operations roles.

In addition to his Director of Business Operations responsibilities, the Y'alls added Assistant General Manager to Johnson's title after this past 2021 season.

"I am happy to promote Max to General Manager," said Y'alls President David DelBello. "He is a very hard worker and understands what it takes to succeed in this business. He has been a valued member of this organization for a number of years, including being a part of the team's rebrand to the Y'alls. Max is ready to help take this organization to the next level, and I have no doubt he will do just that."

Johnson is a 2016 graduate from the University of Cincinnati. He has spent his entire professional career with Florence.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. Opening Day for the Y'alls is Thursday, May 12 versus Tri-City. Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.