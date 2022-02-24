Frontier League and FloSports Announce Landmark Streaming Rights Agreement

(Sauget, Illinois) - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball, the largest of Major League Baseball's Partner Leagues, and leading sports streaming service FloSports, today announced a a multi-year partnership that will make the Frontier League the only professional baseball league featured on the OTT platform.

The partnership will deliver high-quality and creative productions of the league's brand of exciting minor league baseball games and original content to Frontier League fans throughout its footprint in the US and Canada, and beyond. FloSports programming also includes top NCAA conferences including Power 5 baseball tournaments, NASCAR Roots racing, Tour de France, and the Professional Bowlers Association.

"The Frontier League is fully committed to offering our fans exceptional experiences in our ballparks, in their homes, and on their devices", said Jon Danos, CEO, and commissioner of the Frontier League. With FloSports as a partner, our League content is even more accessible, and we take additional steps toward offering a go-to league preferred by players whose talents can be further enjoyed on a big stage along their journey to the big leagues".

Last year alone, seventeen MLB teams purchased the contracts of 47 Frontier League players.

"The addition of the Frontier League games to FloSports represents our continued commitment to delivering the highest quality baseball competition to our subscribers," said Chris Keldorf, Senior Director, Global Rights Acquisition, FloSports. "We're excited to bring this programming to our platform to showcase the level of athletic talent that is part of the Frontier League."

