ValleyCats Announce Return of Denis Phipps

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that veteran slugger Denis Phipps will return to the team this season following a record-setting first season with the 'Cats. The former Cincinnati Red joined the team in 2021 following the hire of ValleyCats skipper Pete Incaviglia. Incaviglia managed Phipps during his time as a member of the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Following a late arrival at ValleyCats Spring Training last season, the veteran Phipps became an integral member of the ValleyCats roster, playing in 93 of the team's 96 games. Over the course of his first season in Tri-City, Denis helped rewrite the team's record books. Phipps tallied 175 total bases, surpassing 2008 'Cat Phil Disher's previous single-season record of 150 bases. His 21 home runs would earn him the ValleyCats' single-season and all-time home run crown, surpassing 2004 'Cat Mario Garza's total of 15. Phipps' veteran leadership proved to be just as valuable as his red-hot bat. Denis served as a role model for the team's young players last year as the ValleyCats battled for a playoff spot up until the last day of the regular season.

Despite his intense style of play and fierce competitive spirit, Incaviglia refers to Phipps as a "gentle giant." His performance on the field, paired with his ability to do it all with a smile on his face undoubtedly made Denis a fan favorite at "The Joe" last year.

The ValleyCats will announce the remainder of their updated 2022 roster on Friday, February 25 at 10 AM.

