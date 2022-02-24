Wild Things Add Lefty Colt Mink to 2022 Roster

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things have added another pitcher to the roster for the 2022 campaign in left hander Colt Mink, who began his professional career by pitching in 14 games for the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League in 2021.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native and Florida resident started four of those 14 games for Ogden and pitched in 25 innings in total. He earned a save in his only game finished and fanned 25 over his time on the bump.

"Colt is intriguing. When you look at his numbers there's nothing that really overwhelms you, but when you watch him on video, he has really good stuff," said manager Tom Vaeth. "In talking to him, I don't think he was used properly during his rookie season last year... so hopefully he will flourish in a more defined role with us. He's a competitor that has shown a low 90s fastball and the ability to really spin the breaking ball. We'll need him to help fill the void in our bullpen from the left side created by {BJ Sabol's] departure."

BJ Sabol, who was Washington's left-hand specialist and late-inning reliever last season and in 2019, is retiring from baseball and was placed on the inactive list earlier this week.

Mink pitched in five seasons of college baseball, the first two of which were at Sante Fe College in Gainesville, Florida. As a freshman, he appeared in one game and struck out two in one inning before making 17 appearances in 2018 as a sophomore. He was 3-0 in 18.1 innings with 22 strikeouts.

He went to Flagler College where he'd end up pitching three seasons for the Saints between 2019 and 2021. In 2019, he was 1-0 in 13 games from the bullpen and in 24.1 innings struck out 24 and allowed 22 hits. In 2020, he started all six games he appeared in and was 3-2 with a 2.80 ERA in 35.1 innings. He fanned 27 and walked only nine. In his final collegiate season in 2021, he started the 11 games he appeared in and was 5-5 in 65.2 innings. He struck out 61.

Mink joins Sandro Cabrera and Ryan Hennen as left-handed pitchers announced to the roster for the upcoming 20th Frontier League season for the Wild Things.

The Wild Things will kick off that 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

