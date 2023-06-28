Y'alls Falter in Series-Tying Defeat

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (21-20), presented by Towne Properties, failed to secure a series win at home and fell 7-2 to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (14-26) on Wednesday.

After a quick start offensively the day prior, Florence struggled at the plate against Trois-Rivières starter Tucker Smith (6.1 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Neither team scored through two innings before the Aigles struck first in the top of the third. A one-out double by second baseman Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli and an infield single from left fielder L.P. Pelletier preceded a run-scoring error on Y'alls second baseman Tristin Garcia. Two batters later, Trois-Rivières first baseman Dalton Combs hit a sacrifice fly to give the Aigles a 2-0 lead.

The Y'alls chipped away in the third inning with a two-out rally. Right fielder Ray Zuberer singled with two down, then stole second. After a walk to designated hitter Brennan Price, first baseman Harrison DiNicola drove in the first Y'alls run of the day with an RBI single.

The Aigles scored another run in the fourth when shortstop Austin Markmann hit a solo home run. Neither team would score again until the seventh when the Y'alls rallied for a promising opportunity. With bases loaded and nobody out, Cole Brannen hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Aigles' lead to 3-2. With runners at first and second with nobody out, Trois-Rivières lefthander Frankie Giuliano entered to induce an inning-ending lineout double play off the bat of Tristan Garcia that doubled catcher Zade Richardson off second base.

The Y'alls would come no closer and allowed a pair of runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. Trailing 7-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Florence loaded the bases with nobody out once again but failed to score, clinching a series-tying loss at home.

Second baseman Tristan Garcia recorded two hits, including a double, in his professional debut. Shortstop Jeremiah Burks and catcher Zade Richardson both tallied two hits apiece.

Florence and Trois-Rivières wrap up their series in a third and deciding game to be played on Thursday, June 29th. First pitch from Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET.

