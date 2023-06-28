From Tri-City to the Twin Cities: McCusker Signed by Minnesota Twins

TROY, NY - On Wednesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced that OF Carson McCusker's contract has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins. The 25-year-old from Sparks, Nevada is the first member of the 2023 ValleyCats to sign with an affiliated baseball club.

McCusker had a breakout season with Tri-City this year, pacing the Frontier League with a .433 batting average, 17 homers, 51 RBI, and an .822 slugging percentage. He was the last Frontier League player to have a three-homer game, which occurred on June 11 in Sauget, Illinois against the Gateway Grizzlies. McCusker compiled 27 multi-hit games, and 14 multi-RBI games with Tri-City this year. During the week of May 30 - June 4, he became the fourth player in ValleyCats history to win a Frontier League Player of the Week award.

The Oklahoma State University product was recruited by the ValleyCats from their third-year skipper, Pete Incaviglia, who is also an OSU alum. McCusker will join affiliated ball for the first time after spending his first three professional seasons with Tri-City from 2021-23. He leaves the ValleyCats with 29 homers, third all-time in their 21-season franchise history.

"Carson McCusker will always be a special player for ValleyCats fans," said Matt Callahan, Vice President and General Manager for the ValleyCats. "He joined Tri-City in 2021, our first year in the Frontier League, and has been a key contributor since then both on and off the field. We are excited for him to get this long overdue opportunity and wish him all the best in his journey throughout professional baseball."

