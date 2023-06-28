Casetta-Stubbs Brilliant as Titans Defeat Miners

June 28, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - Damon Casetta-Stubbs (win, 2-2) tossed his fourth quality start of the season as the Ottawa Titans (18-23) defeated the Sussex County Miners (25-15) by a score of 7-1 on Wednesday.

With two shutout frames to begin his outing, Casetta-Stubbs allowed a couple of singles to the final two hitters in the Miners' order to begin the third. Edwin Mateo dropped down a sacrifice bunt, but Casetta-Stubbs' throw to first was in the dirt and got away from Jamey Smart. On the play, Elvis Lopez made the turn around third and scored the opening run.

Making his first start of the season, Jose Ledesma Jr. (loss, 2-2) went nine up and nine down to start his evening. The Titans got to the Miners' righty with three runs on four hits in the fourth. With runners on the corners, Sicnarf Loopstok tied the game with an opposite-field single, scoring a Jackie Urbaez leadoff double. Next, Taylor Wright lined a single to centre, scoring Jason Dicochea to put the Titans in front. Later, Evan Berkey cashed home another run with a sacrifice fly to centre.

Leading 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, a wild pitch brought home a Jackie Urbaez walk before Loopstok brought home his second of the game on an infield single to add to the lead.

The run support would be plenty for Casetta-Stubbs, who tossed seven innings allowing one run (unearned) on five hits, walking one, and striking out eight. Casetta-Stubbs has now allowed two runs (one earned) over his last 20 innings of work.

After adding two more in the bottom of the seventh, Augie Gallardo and Trevor Clifton tossed a combined two shutout frames to secure the win.

Sicnarf Loopstok went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Kanta Kobayashi recorded a multi-hit performance, and Jackie Urbaez scored three times.

The Ottawa Titans finish off their three-game set against the Sussex County Miners on Thursday night at 6:30 pm at Ottawa Stadium. Over the Canada Day long weekend, the Quebec Capitales roll into town for a trio of games. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.