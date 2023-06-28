Boomers Celebrate 1,000th Game in Team History with Win

TROY, N.Y. - Playing the 1,000th game in team history, the Schaumburg Boomers did not trail, notching a 12-7 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats in New York on Wednesday night.

Gaige Howard led off the game with a homer to hand the Boomers the lead, the first of four runs in the inning. The leadoff homer marked the first in of the season in leadoff fashion. Two batters later Brett Milazzo homered to make the score 3-0. Blake Grant-Parks added an RBI double in the inning. After the hosts pulled within 4-2, the Boomers added seven unanswered to open an 11-2 advantage. Quentin Selma and Zach Huffins homered in the seventh as the Boomers hit a season high four. Tri-City made it interesting by scoring five unanswered but a ninth inning insurance run enabled the Boomers to hold on to a comfortable margin.

Kobey Schlotman struck out five in five innings to nab his sixth win of the year, tied for the most in the league. Eight members of the lineup posted a hit with the top three in the order each logging three. Milazzo finished with four RBIs. The Boomers amassed 16 hits and also drew seven walks.

The Boomers continue the roadtrip with the final game against Tri-City tomorrow night at 5:30pm CST. The team will return home for the Fourth of July Festivities beginning on July 3 against Joliet. Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

